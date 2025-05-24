Cache Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,145 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,728,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,991,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3,733.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 55,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.12 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average of $153.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

