Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $118.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.06.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

