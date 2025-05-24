Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Invests $208,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 716 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $314.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $286,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,290. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,419,385 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

