Cache Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,600 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Cache Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $713.99 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $789.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $803.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

