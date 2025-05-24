GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 140,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.9%
KO opened at $71.81 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,407 shares of company stock worth $32,990,056 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
