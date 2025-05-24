Cache Advisors LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,274,000 after acquiring an additional 857,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,755,000 after acquiring an additional 80,005 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,354,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Marvell Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.52.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $38,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $38,248.60. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.90. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

