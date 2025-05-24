American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 378,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in American Tower by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,252,000 after buying an additional 46,009 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 42,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $193,246,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

American Tower Trading Up 0.8%

AMT stock opened at $211.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.65. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

