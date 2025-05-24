Pinney & Scofield Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $532.40 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

