iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 259,649 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 38,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 32,648 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $202.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.31 and its 200-day moving average is $215.21. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

