Forum Financial Management LP Has $2.06 Million Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after purchasing an additional 410,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,570,000 after acquiring an additional 965,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after acquiring an additional 529,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,717,000 after purchasing an additional 553,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:GE opened at $232.86 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $237.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.56.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.