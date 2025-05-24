Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,270,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,483,558,000 after buying an additional 259,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,979,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,952,341,000 after acquiring an additional 245,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,954,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after purchasing an additional 993,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,035,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,793,000 after purchasing an additional 323,371 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $221.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho set a $280.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

