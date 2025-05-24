Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Makes New $365,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $221.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

