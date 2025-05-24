Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 3.7% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,370,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 238,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $107.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.30. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 290.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,938.37. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,780. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

