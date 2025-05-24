Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Takes $5.72 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 0.9% of Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.39.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

