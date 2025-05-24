SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Westfuller Advisors LLC

Westfuller Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.4% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $309.75 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $211.54 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.95.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

