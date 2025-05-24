AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 1,530 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 5.3% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $24,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $309.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $211.54 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

