GTS Securities LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GTS Securities LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 91,544 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Prescient Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.54.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.19. The company has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

