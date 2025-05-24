Orin Green Financial LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Orin Green Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.13 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.