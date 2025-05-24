Westfuller Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Westfuller Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:TSM opened at $192.16 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $996.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

View Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.