Westfuller Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

