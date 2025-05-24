Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:PSX opened at $113.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after buying an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after buying an additional 4,455,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,790,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,482,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

