Orin Green Financial LLC Sells 332 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Orin Green Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,281,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,993,000 after acquiring an additional 154,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,212,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,725,000 after acquiring an additional 212,267 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,537,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,146,000 after purchasing an additional 133,265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,687,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,096,000 after purchasing an additional 340,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $139.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.