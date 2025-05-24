Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,655 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

