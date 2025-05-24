Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,644,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $216,340,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average of $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $176.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $138.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,946 shares of company stock worth $9,024,856 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

