Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IWR stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

