Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,082,000 after buying an additional 1,095,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,058,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,566,884,000 after purchasing an additional 157,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.75.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1%

DE stock opened at $509.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.36. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

