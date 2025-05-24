Richmond Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,335 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%
IVW stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.33.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.