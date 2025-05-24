Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 20.0%

DECK stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $392,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $185,451,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $97,935,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.