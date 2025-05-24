North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total transaction of $464,761.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 473 shares in the company, valued at $271,397.94. This represents a 63.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,865,621. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.6%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $539.54 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.15 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $511.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.84. The company has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

