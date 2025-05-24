TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.