WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 935 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:CMG opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

