Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $21.39 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

