Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 16,572 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,572 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $33,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:CL opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

