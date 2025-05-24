Invst LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Invst LLC decreased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $409,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,441,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $158.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,136,200. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,136 shares of company stock valued at $31,879,290. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.