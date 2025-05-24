3,303 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Cache Advisors LLC

Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,303 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,414,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118,234 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $91,716,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $83,204,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in Shell by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,262,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,777,000 after acquiring an additional 718,233 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.26 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

