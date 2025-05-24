Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.2%

NVS opened at $112.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Get Our Latest Report on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.