1,668 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Peak Retirement Planning Inc.

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $895,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,043.30. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,760 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,348. This trade represents a 30.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,127 shares of company stock worth $5,834,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.69.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $715.44 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $731.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $689.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

