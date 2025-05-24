Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,831 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,340,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,194,000 after purchasing an additional 425,186 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,344,000 after buying an additional 39,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,111,000 after acquiring an additional 511,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,161,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,676,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,043,000 after acquiring an additional 219,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

FOX stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

