Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $4.73 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.2% of Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.50. The firm has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

