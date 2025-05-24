Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Buys New Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 0.7% of Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $171.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.47 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $789,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,890. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $142,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,178 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,814.58. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,985 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,802. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

