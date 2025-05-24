Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Sells 71 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.92.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $233.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

