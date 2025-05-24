Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Cut by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Price Performance
NYSE NUE opened at $108.35 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on NUE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.