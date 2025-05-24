Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Cut by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $108.35 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.