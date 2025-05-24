Wormser Freres Gestion Purchases 197 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wormser Freres Gestion lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 144.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 79,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,383,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $713.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $789.29 and its 200-day moving average is $803.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

