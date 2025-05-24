Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,648 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 1,132.5% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 811,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 745,777 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 731,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 439,974 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,254,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 240,418 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered Lithium Americas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of LAC opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.89. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

