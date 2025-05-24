W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 29.11%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

