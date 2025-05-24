Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $755,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Barclays boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

