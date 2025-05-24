GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 242,464 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 242,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,797. This trade represents a 3.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.69 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.