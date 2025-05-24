Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.68.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

