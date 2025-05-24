AlphaCore Capital LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 135.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,491 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8%

T stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

