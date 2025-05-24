Westfuller Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,275,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,001,000 after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,046,000 after purchasing an additional 668,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,785,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,953,000 after purchasing an additional 137,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.63 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

